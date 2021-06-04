Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $445.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.57 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

