Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.79.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

