Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.32, with a volume of 108094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.56, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

