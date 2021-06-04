Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Sells $14,438,178.72 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Joseph B. Culkin sold 1,432,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $14,438,178.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,921,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,168,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.
