Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Joseph B. Culkin Sells 567,641 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Joseph B. Culkin sold 567,641 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $5,733,174.10.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,137,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

