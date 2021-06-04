Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Sells 80,110 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $801,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anand Gopalan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

