Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VREX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VREX opened at $25.57 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

