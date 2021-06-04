Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,767,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

