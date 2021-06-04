Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Decreased by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.50. 115,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

