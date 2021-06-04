Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $386.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $388.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.