Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $176,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.83. The company had a trading volume of 160,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,898. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

