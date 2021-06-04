Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $753,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $70.44 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.