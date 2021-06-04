Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 85,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 28,927 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 25,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

