VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.92. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

