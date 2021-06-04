Validity (VAL) Market Cap Reaches $16.81 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00010723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $16.81 million and $65,586.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Validity has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.25 or 0.00650501 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,319,195 coins and its circulating supply is 4,316,851 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

