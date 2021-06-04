Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.24. 2,941,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.