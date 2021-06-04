Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of UONE stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 267.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at $187,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.