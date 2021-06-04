Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%.

In related news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 308,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $194,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,298 shares of company stock worth $505,220. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 267.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at $187,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

