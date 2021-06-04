Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.260 EPS.
NASDAQ UPST opened at $164.83 on Friday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.21.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
