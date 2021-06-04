Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $164.83 on Friday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.21.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

