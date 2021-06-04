Unitrade (TRADE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Unitrade has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00081140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.01008455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09373083 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.