UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.35.

UNH stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $405.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,462. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $382.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.