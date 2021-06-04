United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Head to Head Contrast

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares United Therapeutics and OptiNose’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics $1.48 billion 5.27 $514.80 million $11.54 15.12 OptiNose $49.12 million 3.68 -$99.79 million ($2.07) -1.64

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Therapeutics and OptiNose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics 26.92% 12.27% 9.07% OptiNose -179.55% -1,275.55% -56.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of OptiNose shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Therapeutics and OptiNose, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 OptiNose 0 1 2 0 2.67

United Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $227.14, indicating a potential upside of 30.22%. OptiNose has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 301.96%. Given OptiNose’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptiNose is more favorable than United Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptiNose has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats OptiNose on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. The company also engages in developing OreniPro, RemoPro, Tyvaso DPI, Trevyent, Ralinepag, and Aurora-GT to treat PAH; Unexisome to treat bronchopulmonary dysplasia; and the research and development of various organ transplantation-related technologies, including regenerative medicine, xenotransplantation, and ex-vivo lung perfusion, as well as the development of medicine for other diseases. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with Medtronic, Inc. to develop and commercialize the implantable system for Remodulin; Caremark, L.L.C. to provide refills of implanted pumps at its infusion centers; DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and Dreamboat devices; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop ralinepag for the treatment of PAH. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It is also developing OPN-019 that combines liquid EDS device with an antiseptic. The company has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail; and Inexia Limited to develop, manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.