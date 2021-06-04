United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

X stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $46,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,987,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $47,106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

