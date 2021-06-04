United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on solid retail demand amid the pandemic. Further, strength in e-commerce operations has been a driver. These trends, along with lower costs boosted second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, United Natural expects food-at-home consumption to stay high in fiscal 2021. Encouragingly, management now expects fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA to come in at the upper end of the previously guided range. However, United Natural’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS are likely to be lower than the year-ago period, which gained from an unexpected surge in demand. Additionally, stiff competition is a concern.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.89.

UNFI opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $71,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

