Unifty (NIF) Price Tops $24.61 on Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Unifty has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $24.61 or 0.00063782 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $25.36 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00317510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.97 or 0.01186984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,553.08 or 0.99922850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033524 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,377 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.