Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.27

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $11.34 million and $26,599.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,418.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.57 or 0.07217723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.51 or 0.01808193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00480637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00173380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.00769080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.51 or 0.00473698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00418669 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

