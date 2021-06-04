Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
TSN stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.