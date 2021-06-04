Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TSN stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

