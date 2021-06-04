Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.86. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 1,092,975 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $358.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.50.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 297.92% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

