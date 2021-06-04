Tudor Pickering Raises Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$4.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.36.

TSE AAV opened at C$4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.44 million and a P/E ratio of -48.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.30. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

