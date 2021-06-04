Truist Securities Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $82.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $4,127,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.