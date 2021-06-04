Truist Securities Cuts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $200.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s current price.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $150.90 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

