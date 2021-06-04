Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) VP Michelle Gallagher Sells 1,713 Shares

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE TRTN opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. Research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRTN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

