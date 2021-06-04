TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,415 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $208,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.