TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

