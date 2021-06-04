TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 456 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock worth $357,607,678 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

NYSE SQ opened at $211.43 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

