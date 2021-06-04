TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,112 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.