TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $281.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $210.49 and a 52 week high of $287.35.

