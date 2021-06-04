TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $209.85 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

