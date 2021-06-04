Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells C$63,843.00 in Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at C$4,235,179.

Geoffrey Matus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 789 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$10,257.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00.

TCN stock opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.04. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

TCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.89.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

