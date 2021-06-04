Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 168.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 111.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 86.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 314,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,861. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.