TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $667.42

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $667.42 and last traded at $667.21, with a volume of 258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $660.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $609.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 244.72, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,900 shares of company stock valued at $26,466,031. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.