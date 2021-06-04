TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Shares Gap Up to $9.02

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $9.33. TransAlta shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 610 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAC. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TransAlta by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

