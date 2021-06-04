Tornado (TCORE) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Tornado coin can now be bought for approximately $70.75 or 0.00186583 BTC on exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $424,509.42 and $425,419.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.82 or 0.00313339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00249872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.01146914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.41 or 1.00194825 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00032890 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

