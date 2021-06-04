Tootsie Roll Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,818 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,295% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:TR opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of -0.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

