Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.10. Approximately 61,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 44,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

TKOMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.