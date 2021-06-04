Tobam Sells 290,095 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,438 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 290,095 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.44% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,226. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

