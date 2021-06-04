Tobam Has $17.40 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Tobam cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,982 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.85. 383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.42.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.