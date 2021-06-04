Tobam Grows Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Tobam increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,744 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.4% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.19% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $32,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,461,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,330. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

