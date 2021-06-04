Tobam Buys 25,919 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 1.8% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.18% of Franco-Nevada worth $43,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,197. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

