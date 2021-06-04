Tobam Acquires 282,439 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,892,182 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 282,439 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $19,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 557,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,692,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,334 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.99. 86,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,156,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

