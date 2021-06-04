Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.25. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLRY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60. Tilray has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 207.32%. On average, analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

